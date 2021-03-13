Senior Azalea Amateur Golf Tournament: Going After the Muni

Subhead Golfers around country chasing titles going into competitive weekend

Jim Castagna from Sandy Spring, Maryland, hits out of a sand trap on the fifth hole during the Senior Azalea Amateur golf tournament at the Palatka Municipal Golf Club in Friday’s first round. (ANTHONY RICHARDS / Palatka Daily News)

Former winner Ronnie Tumlin of Crescent Beach tips his hat after making a long putt on the fifth hole. (ANTHONY RICHARDS / Palatka Daily News)

Seasoned golfers from throughout the nation took to the Palatka Municipal Golf Club for the start of the 2021 Senior Azalea Amateur Golf Tournament on Friday. The event is broken up into four…