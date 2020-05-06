Senior Spring Athlete Profile: Sage Totten

Body

The Crescent City High School softball first baseman and third baseman was having a strong season at the plate when the season shut down nine games in, hitting .491 with five doubles, nine RBI and 12 stolen bases. Totten is one of the last Crescent City High athletes to have played varsity as a middle schooler and ended up playing six varsity seasons for coach Karen Baker and the Raiders.

“She stepped up to the plate at the beginning of the season to be the leader we desparately needed,” Baker said. “It was an unbelievable process to watch the other girls follow her lead, not necessarily by the way she played, but by the way she leads with self-assurance, respect, patience and kindness.”

Baker on Totten off the field: “She is very soft-spoken with a heart of gold. I credit Sage with the harmony we experienced this year as a team. We did not have one single disagreement among coaches, players or parents, which is really unusual when coaching girls sports in particular. Sage really is one of a kind and I hate more than anything that she was not able to finish her last season as a Crescent City Raider.”

Where next?: Continuing at St. Johns River State College pursuing a general education degree.

Parents: Charlie and Kortney Totten.