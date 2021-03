Subhead Buzz, nostalgia surround Putnam Raceway’s season opener tonight

After sitting idly for five years, a resurfaced Putnam Raceway sits waiting for tonight’s start. (ANTHONY RICHARDS / Palatka Daily News)

It has been roughly five years since the sounds of engines roaring have echoed from Putnam County Speedway in Satsuma. However, that is all set to change with the start of a new season tonight as…